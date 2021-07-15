Joseph J. Cass, Jr. age 82, a long-time former Foxboro resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home in Woburn. He was the son of the late Joseph and Sadie (Jenkins) Cass.
Joe was born on Oct. 2, 1938 in Boston. He earned his master’s degree at Northeastern University. Joe was employed as a Human Resources Director for the DCMA and had a federal career that spanned over 50 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (Fitzgerald) Cass in 2000 and his loving oldest son Joseph III in 2010. Joe was an avid sports fan and was a New England Patriots season ticket holder.
Father of his devoted sons Robert and his wife Julie Cass of Quincy and David Cass and his partner Casandra of Foxboro as well as his loving companion Missy Arts of Woburn. Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Shannon, Bianca Jasmine, Kevin, Olivia, Gary and Billy. Also survived by daughter-in-law Ann Cass of Danvers and numerous nieces and nephews. Cherished brother of Dorothy and her husband Richard Lynch of Foxboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.