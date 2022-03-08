Joseph Lewis Septelka Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2022 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Dales) Septelka.
Joe was born on Dec. 24, 1937 in Stoughton and was a graduate of Boston Trade High School and Northeastern University, majoring in drafting, radio theory, electronic engineering, computer programming systems and automated design. His career spanned decades working as a design engineer with Raytheon, MIT Lincoln Lab, Datel Inc. and Epsco Inc. designing electrical mechanical and printed circuits for commercial and military airplanes, missiles and space vehicles. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. He enjoyed traveling, taking his family across the country in a station wagon and pop-up camper and spending summers at his campground in Burnham, ME, with his wife Shirley Rose. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Devoted husband of the late Shirley (Greenwood Coffin) Septelka. Loving father of Doreen Black and her husband Stephan of Hinsdale, Lucas Septelka and his wife Kathleen of Mansfield, Mark Septelka and his wife Lisa of Foxboro and the late Emmylou Rose Septelka. Beloved grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seven. Brother of Sheryanne Septelka of FL, Darlene Septelka, Butch Septelka, and the late Marlena Septelka and Bonnielou Septelka.
A graveside service will be held on March 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rochester Center Cemetery, Rochester, MA.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.