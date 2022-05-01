Joseph P. Sevieri, age 99, passed away peacefully in his home on April 26, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family.
Joseph was born in Roxbury on Dec. 24, 1922, to the late Edvey and Ernest Sevieri. Joseph married Helen (Anderson), and together they raised their daughter, the late Sandra Fasolino. He worked for many years as a machinist for GMP of Norwood, until his retirement in the 80’s. Joseph was also active in the military during World War II, serving in both the United States Navy, and the Marines. Joseph was active with the VFW in Dedham, and an advocate for the Jimmy Fund, which he became involved with through his retirement job working for the Dedham Stop & Shop.
Joseph loved enjoying the outdoors, and his walks with his partner of over 20 years, Grace Horgan. He loved to travel, would frequently visit Maine, and loved going on cruises. Joseph was an avid fan of all Boston sports.
Joseph is survived by his companion Grace Horgan of Foxboro, his sister Eileen Delgrosso of Foxboro, Grace’s children, Shawn and Kristen Horgan of Foxboro, Andrew and Audrey of Roslindale, and Stephen and Jeanne of Walpole. He is missed by his grandchildren, Joe Fasolino and his wife Sheila of Foxboro, Lisa Fasolino and her partner Mike Mason, and Donna Flynn and her partner. Joseph was a proud great grandfather to Joseph, Johnny, Giana, Melissa, Vinny, Anthony, Nicholas, Andrew, Ryan, and Jonathan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Monday May 2, at 9 a.m. at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park.
