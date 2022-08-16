Joseph “Sonny” Devine Jr., of Foxboro, died Aug. 14, 2022 at the age of 86. He was the husband of the late Joyce (Nelson) Devine. Born in Norwood on May 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph V. Devine Sr. and the late Mary H. (Keeley) Devine.
Sonny loved taking long walks along the Cape Cod Canal, his antique tractor, going to yard sales looking for antiques and spending time with his family.
He leaves his three children: Jacki Devine Rose of Foxboro, John Devine of Foxboro and James Devine and his wife Michelle of Mansfield; three grandchildren: Lonnie Lee Cobb, Joel Devine and Nicholas Devine; his sister Rita St. Thomas of Yarmouth, and his loving companion Inge Pusteinikas.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m. in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. Funeral services in the funeral home will begin at 2 p.m.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave. #6, Waltham, MA 02451.