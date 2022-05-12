Josephine A. King Miller, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at age 98, on May 9, 2022. She was the wife of the late Douglas J. Miller Sr. She bravely and loyally spent her life serving her country and her family.
Josephine was born in Utica, NY, to Elizabeth Kathleen (Burton) and Louis C. King. After graduating high school, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and worked her way up to sergeant. Josephine married her husband Douglas J. Miller Sr. and together they raised five children. Always busy, Josephine was employed as a waitress at a variety of local restaurants, including Lord Fox, Fontaine Dickens, Twin Lanterns, and the Red Coach Grill. She also worked at the former Sullivan Stadium, and as a florist for Stop and Shop and at her husband and sons' Texaco station in Wrentham. Community involvement was a passion of Josephine’s, especially when it involved the local veterans. She was the VFW treasurer and chaplain for Post 93, worked at the veteran’s office in the Foxboro town hall, was part of the Historic Military Society, and a volunteer on Memorial Day.
Josephine’s grand and great grandchildren were the light of her life and some of her favorite times were spent with them. She also loved knitting, crocheting, gardening, bingo, traveling, trips to the casino, and was a steadfast fan of New England sports.
Josephine is survived by her children: Douglas J. Miller, Jr. and his wife Mary O’Brien-Miller of Foxboro; Kathleen McKay and her lifelong partner James Heyne of Foxboro; Bruce and his wife LaVonne Miller of Cedar Crest, NM, and Karen Miller and her husband David Jaeger of Punta Gorda, FL, and her brother Michael King of Vero Beach, FL. She is predeceased by her daughter Maureen Miller, her sisters Carmella, Rose, and Dorothy, her brothers Joseph and Louis, and her parents. She will be lovingly missed by her grandchildren Shawn, Eric, Doug III and his fiancée Jeanette, Brandon, Caelan, and Casey, and by her great grandchildren Connor and Keira. Former grandmother in-law of Fawn.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboro. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Veteran’s Services by mail to 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.