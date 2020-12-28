Josephine “Jo" Ann (Cusolito) Hilty, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Scolles) Cusolito.
Jo was born in Somerville on Aug. 29, 1927 and was a graduate of Somerville High School. She and her husband George were married at St. Anthony’s Church in Somerville on Dec. 7, 1952; they just celebrated 68 years of marriage. Jo and the family traveled the world during George's Navy career, where she made life-long friends. Jo was a longtime resident of Peabody where she was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Adelaide Church. In 2018, Jo and George became residents at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro.
Jo held several administrative jobs, including Office of Naval Intelligence, Peabody Public Schools, and 27 years at Creative Publishing (Lynnfield Shoppers News), finishing her career at age 91 with the Lynnfield Public Library. Jo loved to dance and spent 38 years as a student of Jacki Sorensen’s Aerobics. She also enjoyed cake decorating, golf, long walks and cookouts with family and friends. She participated in Foxboro’s inaugural Senior Olympics in 2019 where she won many gold and silver medals. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Beloved wife of George Hilty. Loving mother of Linda Sarro of Lynnfield, Diane Lancaster and her husband Mike of Foxboro, JoAnne Civiello and her husband John of Virginia and William Hilty and his wife Heather of Peabody. Devoted grandmother of nine and great grandmother of two. Sister of the late John and Arthur Cusolito of Melrose.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Adelaide Church, 712 Lowell St. in Peabody. Interment will be private.
Donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to the Doolittle Home, 16 Bird St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
