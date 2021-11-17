Joyce Adoline McLeod, age 74, passed away at Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont, NH, on Nov. 4, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Dora (Stahl) McLeod.
Joyce was born on July 1, 1947 in Boston and was a long-time Foxboro resident. She was a graduate of Southern Massachusetts Technical Institute where she earned her bachelor’s degree in medical technology. She worked for many years as a medical technician for St. Joseph’s Hospital in RI. She enjoyed ceramics, camping, photography and was a loving aunt and sister.
Joyce is survived by her loving brother and sister-in-law Warren and Linda McLeod of Fremont, NH. She also leaves three nieces, Beth McFarland (Steven), Amanda McLeod and Sarah McKenzie (David), three grandnieces, Kimberly McLeod-Nelson (Eduard), Cassandra McLeod and Serena McFarland, and a great grandnephew, Joseph McLeod.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org/donate-now.