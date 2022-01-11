Judi passed into heaven at her home in Foxboro on Dec. 23, 2021. She was born on July 9, 1944, in Cleveland to Howard and Grace Brown.
Judi was a mother, daughter, godmother, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant and Patriots fan!
As I reflect on my mother’s life, I find it extremely difficult to fit a narrative that truly reflects just who my mom was within the confines allotted to me in this notification. I will try my best.
Judi was a graduate of Long Beach State in CA where she majored in social work. After graduation, Judi utilized her compassion and drive within the CA Department of Adoptions. Judi would often reflect fondly on this time as she felt that she was able to affect positive change within a challenging system. Later in life, Judi began her career with Pfizer pharmaceuticals where she quickly rose up the ranks and eventually retired from Pfizer after over 20 years of service. Judi was extremely proud of her time at Pfizer, and most recently applauded the vaccine efforts developed by her former employer. After an abbreviated retirement, Judi became a teacher within the Foxboro Public School system where she was able to give back to the community that she loved.
So, that is what Judi “did,” however it is only a small reflection of who she was.
First and foremost Judi was a mother. The best mother in the world. Despite numerous challenges throughout her life, Judi would never subside to mediocracy and worked tirelessly to ensure that I was afforded every opportunity to find happiness in life.
Judi’s heart and compassion also endeared her to family and friends who often sought out her “Judi wisdom” to better themselves, re-frame life issues and was always available for her famous hugs.
Judi’s absence has left an enormous void in so many lives, a direct reflection of a life well lived.
While we all seek to find solace during this time, remember that Judi has saved the best for last. Her final chapter has yet to be written, and it will have no ending, as this chapter will be penned with her Heavenly Father.
A memorial for Judi is being planned and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Burrell Elementary in Foxboro.
Her loving son, Nick.