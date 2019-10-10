Judith “Judy” Marie (Schermerhorn) Wiik of Wrentham, thanks to her daughter Debbie, was able to pass away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at home after an extended stay at Norwood Hospital at the age of 70. She was the much loved wife of Kenneth “Kenny” Wiik.
Judy was born to the late Clint and Alice Schermerhorn in Boston on May 1, 1949 while the family was living in Quincy. She moved to Maine when she was 5, which Judy always said were some of the happiest years of her life. While there, she and a friend both fell in love with Freddy Clark. Her family moved back to MA when she was 10 and grew up in Canton. She moved to Wrentham in 1974 where she lived until her passing.
Judy grew up wanting to become a veterinarian but was told by her high school guidance counselor that only one school in the country admitted women into their program. She went on to receive her certification as a medical lab tech at the Blue Hills Regional School (The Blue Zoo). She went on to work with several different doctors and facilities before becoming a stay-at-home mom to raise her children. She went back to work in 1985 and spent the rest of her career working for Dr. William McCabe at his dental office in Canton, where they became each other’s “work husband and work wife.” Judy and Kenny married on his birthday in 1996 after knowing each other since 1967. Dr. McCabe “Dr. Bill” told her after she took a few days off that when one of their patients asked “where’s Judy” he told her that Judy got married. She said “Judy got married again? Hell must have frozen over”. By the way, Kenny’s middle name is Clark, Coincidence? Maybe yes, maybe no. Neither Judy or Kenny were big travelers, though they did take trips to Canada, ME and FL several times. They were mostly “home bodies” and liked to sit on the patio in the morning with coffee and in the evening with one or two “Siplies or drinky poos.” They enjoyed the many birds and animals that came to visit and get yelled at including turkeys, chipmunks and a woodchuck they called “Woody or Woodrow.” Judy enjoyed watching soap operas, sitcoms, talk shows and chick flics. She had a long- time standing Hall Pass from Kenny for Chris Hemsworth, Jon Bon Jovi and her long-time main heart throb Tom Selleck.
Judy is survived by her husband Kenny of Wrentham; mother of Eric Noble of NH and Deborah Thomas of VA. Sister of Jackie Schermerhorn of MD and her late sister Janet O’Neill. Grandmother of Ashleigh, Nicholas, Christian, and Kyle all of NH and Tyler, Lauren, Jillian, Gracie and Adam, all of VA. Aunt of John of MD, Connor and Tyler both of Wrentham, Jake of Plymouth, Chrissie of Boston, and Sarah of Wrentham. Sister-in-law of Bob of Sandwich, John of Wrentham, Jim of Plymouth, Lot of VA, Toody of MD, Sherry of WA, Carol of VA and Becky of Plymouth. Judy is also survived by best friends, Joan of FL, Joyce of Wrentham and Bonnie of E. Taunton. Kenny always says “Judy was the best thing that ever happened to me and she was the best birthday present ever.”
At the request of the family, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a contribution please make it in her name to MSPCA, Attn: Donations 350 S. Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02130.