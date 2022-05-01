Judith “Judy” Ann (Webster) Sherlock, age 71, passed away peacefully at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on April 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late James and Irma (Noyes) Webster.
Judy was born on July 20, 1950 in Natick and was a graduate of Ashland High School. A native of Ashland, she later moved to Foxboro. She married her husband David Sherlock at St. Timothy’s Church in Ashland in 1973. She was employed as a kindergarten assistant for Foxboro public schools, mainly at the Igo Elementary School.
Judy enjoyed trips to New Hampshire and Cape Cod with her husband. She was a talented baker and enjoyed crocheting. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of David Sherlock. Loving mother of Emily and her husband Adam Spiller of Norfolk and James Sherlock of Ft. Meyer’s, FL. Devoted grandmother of Benjamin, Leighton, Lylah and David. Sister of Jane and her husband Bobby Phipps of Ashland, Ellen and her husband Andy Lieter of Wellesley, Kathy and her husband Alan Finklestein of Medway and Cindy and her husband Leo Chaisson of Holliston.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.