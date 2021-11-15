Julia Catherine Bernard passed away on Oct. 27, just one day shy of her 96th birthday. She is survived by her three sons: Jack, David, and Allen; three grandchildren: Danielle, Michael, and Brianna; three great grandchildren: Peter, Addison, and Teddy; and her sister Alice.
Julia lived a good life. Born in 1925 in Minnesota, she married John W. Bernard in 1952 and proceeded to travel the world, particularly western and eastern Europe, all while raising three boys in Foxboro. She was active in her community, had good friends, and enjoyed life to its fullest.
A child of the depression, she wanted for little growing up on a farm in South Charleston, Ohio, just outside of Springfield, where she settled in 1989 before moving to Columbus after John's death in 2008 where she passed away.
She attended Ohio University, Stephens College, and the Katherine Gibbs School at a time when few women attained more than a high school diploma. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Association of University Women and a president of the Springfield symphony's booster club and the Research Club.