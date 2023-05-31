Julia Harrell Redhead Bristol (Julie), 84, of Mashpee, MA, formerly of Foxboro and Falmouth, died peacefully and surrounded by family members on May 12.
Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 13, 1938, Julie grew up in Greensboro and spent many summers in Montreat. She attended Randolph Macon for two years and then graduated from the University of North Carolina with a BA in math.
After college, she moved to Boston with friends. While working at Harvard with owls and singing in the MIT choral society, Julie met Edgar Bristol at a beach party and married him on June 2, 1962. She, a soprano, and he, a bass, sang together for nearly 60 years.
Settling in Foxboro, Julie taught piano and worked as a math lab advisor at the high school.
But she always considered her three daughters her greatest achievement. She loved babysitting the “grands” and she knitted lots of sweaters for her loved ones, placing a tag in each collar that read, “Made especially for you by Julie Bristol.”
A charismatic lady with a great laugh, Julie loved ice cream, Cape Cod, and spending time in Florida. She saved every card she received, and she often reached out by phone. One niece said, “She always made me feel like she was really interested in me.”
And a friend said, “It’s not Christmas until Julie Bristol sings, ‘O Holy Night!’”
Music was Julie’s passion. So, she sang, she rarely passed a piano without stopping to play a tune, and she always won at music trivia.
With Walpole Footlighters, Julie sang in the chorus of their Gilbert and Sullivan production of The Pirates of Penzance. She was a soloist with the Neponset Choral Society and sang with Masterworks Chorale where she had the privilege of performing at Symphony Hall in Boston. They also traveled to Mexico to perform in orphanages.
Julie was a member of Bethany Congregational Church for 40+ years. She sang in the choir and as a soloist for weddings and funerals. She also belonged to Evening Division, served as chairwoman of the music committee, and worked on search committees for the new minister/music director.
After Julie retired in Falmouth, she sang for another 20+ years with the choir at the First Congregational Church, the Falmouth Chorale, the Choraliers, and the Songbirds. At church, she served on the music committee and was a member of both the women’s union and the prayer group.
A charter member of AAUW, Julie loved kids, so she volunteered in the classroom. She also loved golf and reading. She started the Foxboro Literary Society, a book club that met for 40 years, but her signature was to write silly poems for special occasions. Julie found lots of reasons to call a day special, to throw a surprise party, or to set up an impromptu yard sale.
Many would never guess that she fought depression. She found comfort in her prayer groups and Bible studies. She also battled a rare form of cancer called Carcinoid syndrome.
Julie was predeceased by her parents, John A. and Virginia Potts Redhead of North Carolina. And she is survived by her husband, Edgar H. Bristol II; three daughters: Elizabeth Bristol of Falmouth, MA, Virginia Bristol of Sandwich, MA, and Catherine Bristol Howland (Robert K. Pettee) of Norton; two granddaughters, Anastasia Christian Howland and Savannah Julia Howland; her brother, John A. Redhead (Katie) of Greensboro, North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Eleanor B. Woodason of Mattapoisett, MA (William) and brother-in-law, William L. Bristol of Gainesville, FL (Terri), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on June 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Falmouth, 68 Main St., Falmouth, MA. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612; online at Moffitt.org/donate; or by calling 800-456-3434 x1404.