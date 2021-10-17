Julianne (Moynihan) Burke, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 14, 2021. A kind and gracious woman, her absence will be deeply felt.
She was born in Brighton, MA, in 1935, to Michael and Julia Moynihan. She graduated from Presentation Academy in Brighton and went on to St Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing. Her career as a nurse spanned many decades, primarily at the Park Surgical Associates in Stoughton.
In 1958, she married Arnold ‘Al’ Burke and they settled in Stoughton for almost 50 years. Then in May of 2013 they moved to Foxboro to be closer to their daughter and their grandchildren. Their marriage was an example of love and devotion that lasted 60 years, until his passing in March of 2018.
She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and traveling to Ireland and California. She was dedicated to the church, serving as Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception in Stoughton. When she retired, she took up painting.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Moses (husband George) of Foxboro; her son, Arnie Burke (wife Susan) of Lake Forest, CA; her grandchildren, Rachel Vetter (husband Bill) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; Andrew Moses of Boston, Matthew Burke of Los Angeles, Michael Moses, Jonathan Moses, and Jennifer Moses, all of Foxboro; and her great grandson, Jaime Vetter. She is survived by her sister Mary Keen of Stoughton; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Al Burke and her brother, the Rev. T Joseph Moynihan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at: www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Julianne’s memory may be made to Neurology Stop Stroke Program, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or www.mghdevelopment@partners.org.