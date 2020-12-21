June B. (Leear) Cote, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at her home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Skanes) Leear.
June was born in Boston on Feb. 14, 1932 and was a native of West Roxbury. She was a graduate of Roslindale High School, Class of 1949 and was also a graduate of Boston School of Dental Nursing. She and her husband Ernest were married at St. John Chrysostom Church in West Roxbury on Oct. 1, 1955. They have been Foxboro residents for over 61 years.
June adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. June especially loved ballroom dancing with her husband and spent many years dancing and laughing with close friends.
Beloved wife of 65 years of Ernest J. Cote. Loving mother of Edward Cote and his wife Kristine of North Attleboro, Paula McGuiggan and her husband Paul of Scituate, and Cheryl Wheeler and her husband Marshall of Georgia. Devoted grandmother of Mariesa Le, Samantha Chretien, Matthew Cote, Erin McGuiggan, Michael McGuiggan, and Lindsay Wheeler. Sister of the late Eugene Leear.
Services are private and under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro and the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Fund C/O 501 Memphis Ave. Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Hospice Care Fund at Community VNA, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.