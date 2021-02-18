Karen L. Kaiser, 74, of Foxboro, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston following a period of declining health.
She was the wife of Neil C. Kaiser, her husband of 54 years, whom she married at St. Mary’s Church on Nov. 19, 1966.
Born at Norwood Hospital on Dec. 20, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Edward F. Devine and Virginia L. (Gould) Devine and had lived in Foxboro her entire life.
A 1965 graduate of Foxboro High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Massasoit Community College and worked for more than 40 years as a mental health nurse for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts before retiring.
She enjoyed painting, doll-making, cooking and canning produce from her husband’s extensive gardens. She was especially devoted to family and loved casual gatherings at the family compound off Chestnut Street.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Daniel Kaiser and his wife Christina of Foxboro and Whitney Pouliot and her husband Joshua of North Attleboro; three sisters, Nancy Whitehouse and Janice Kennedy, both of Foxboro, and Jeanne Pasqualini of New London, Conn.; two grandchildren, Damon and Cole; and two step-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Courtney.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Rhonda Jean, who died in infancy in January 1968.
Calling hours in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., followed by a private memorial service also at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s name may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.