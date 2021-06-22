WATERBURY, CT -- Karen M. (Sullivan) Dost, 65, of Waterbury, died Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was the wife of Mark W. Dost.
Karen was born Sept. 23, 1955, in Long Island City, NY, daughter of the late John and Joan (Hart) Sullivan. A full-time wife and mother, she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Joseph’s College in 1990 and her master’s degree in history from Western Connecticut State University. She served as an adjunct professor at Naugatuck Valley Community College until her retirement in 2015.
Besides her husband of 44 years, Karen leaves four sons, Christopher Dost (Michelle) of Watertown, Stephen Dost (John Schorr) of Waterbury, Gregory Dost (Michael Purcell) of Arlington, Va., and Isaac Dost (Sarah) of Spencer, Mass.; three sisters, Linda Wasil (Daniel) of Wellington, OH, Laura Sullivan of Woodbury, and Cynthia du Busc (Dwight) of Midland, VA; three brothers, Thomas Sullivan (Ngoc) of Woodbridge, VA, John Sullivan (Barbara) of Cooperstown, N.Y., and James Sullivan (Krishele) of Strasburg, VA; and four grandchildren, Abigail, Anna, Mia, and Gabrielle Dost. Karen was predeceased by her parents and by three sisters, Dianne Fobert, Carol Chapman, and Susan Sullivan, and a brother, Richard Sullivan.
Graveside services will be held in Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Rock Hill Cemetery, 81 South St., Foxboro. Calling hours in Connecticut will follow on Thursday, June 24, 4-7 p.m., at the Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main St., Watertown. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. at Northville Baptist Church, 9 Little Bear Hill Road, New Milford. Those unable to attend Friday’s memorial service in person can watch on Northville Baptist Church’s Facebook page.