With quiet dignity, Kathleen Dunn peacefully passed away on July 26 surrounded by her loving family in her home on Shore Street in Falmouth, MA.
Daughter of the late Cyril and Marguerite Rafferty, Kathleen grew up in Johnson City, NY, before graduating from University of Rochester and getting her master's at Boston College to pursue what would become an inspiring teaching career and life of constant public service.
Soon after meeting her husband Bob Dunn in Boston, Kathleen moved to Foxboro to raise a family and meet a whole lifetime’s worth of friends. She met them while a special education teacher in Foxboro Public Schools, and as director of Kingswood Montessori School. She met them through her local bridge club and Monday Club social group, through volunteering at St. Mary’s Church and soup kitchen fundraisers. For Kathleen, friendships were cherished, everywhere and always.
That tradition continued when she and Bob moved to Falmouth full-time. While already actively involved in the Falmouth Yacht Club and one of the first directors of Falmouth Harbor Sailing School, Kathleen continued to grow this community of friends through work with Montessori Beginnings, the Falmouth Service Center, Meals on Wheels, and St. Anthony’s Church. She joined the Barnstable Rowing Club and, alongside her teammates, rowed the Head of the Charles in her 70s. She was an avid backyard gardener, whose youthful spirit also led her around the world, culminating with her pilgrimage along Camino de Santiago in the way of St. Francis, who taught that through friendship we learn faith.
She now joins her husband Bob Dunn, her older brother Jerry Rafferty, her son David Dunn, and all those who have gone before them. Kathleen is survived by her children: Heather (Phillip) Ruggiero, Kate Brady, Rob (Linda Hausseler), Jennifer (Kevin) Regan, Kathryn Dunn, Julie McLemore, Elizabeth (Bryan Baker) Dunn, and Patrick (Robyn); her grandchildren: Sarah, Trevor, Dan, Phip, Tory, Julia, Jonathan, Brad, Megan, Leah, Ryan, Dara, David, Cate, and Clementine; her great grandchild, Brady; and her siblings Patricia Ingles, and Michael (Julie) Rafferty.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 475 Main St., Falmouth. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony's Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at this link: https://falmouthcatholic.org/live-stream
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Falmouth Service Center, 611 Gifford St., Falmouth, MA 02540 (falmouthservicecenter.org/honor-someone-special) For online guest book www.chapmanfuneral.com