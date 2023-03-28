Kenneth (Ken) Travis passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 21, 2023 at age 74. He is missed dearly and touched the lives of many.
Born in Boston on March 11, 1949, he was the son of Elmer Travis and Norma (Durfee) Travis Moriarty. In his school years, Ken was on football and wrestling teams, played chess, read books, and loved to learn. He graduated from Brookline High School in 1967, where he met Linda, and they fell in love, spending the rest of her life together for over 50 years. Ken began going to college at Boston State College while working, which transitioned into working two jobs when Linda and Ken decided to get married and start a family.
While working, Ken got exposed to computers, which turned into a lifelong career. From programming at Fidelity all the way through becoming Director of Operations for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, then a Business Continuity Planner and Consultant. Ken pioneered and innovated many computing and large data processing techniques before they became generally accepted into the information technology standards of today.
Ken loved to travel, especially the White Mountains and Cape Cod. He would hike, camp, swim, ski, explore, and go freshwater fishing. He loved to visit the ocean, kayak, deep-sea fish from boats, and to surf fish. Ken loved to play chess, card games, converse about anything, teach, and was an avid reader.
In 1991, Ken began studying Zen Bei Butoku-Kai through Sensei Mann and later began learning from Sensei Ricci also. Ken loved learning, practicing, studying, and teaching. His martial arts friends through the dojos were another Family to him. His passion for understanding the finer points and history of this art and form lasted for the rest of his life and he kept at it as often as he could.
Ken and Linda were devoted parents of their two children -- Erica and Sean -- and raised them by striving to provide more opportunities and experiences in their lives. They passed on their love for family, travel, and exploring to Erica, Sean, and their families. Ken leaves Erica and her husband Daniel of Shelburne Falls and Sean and his wife Sarah from Easton. He was the devoted and loving grandfather to Timothy, Kendra, Stephen, Crystal Zahara, and Connor, and great grandfather to Alder.
Ken met Cristina Allasia Travis through Lucy and her loving family after Linda had succumbed to cancer in 2021. Lucy and Cristina got Ken through his toughest times, and helped Ken enjoy life again, giving him hope. Cristina and Ken enjoyed visiting family, traveling all over the world, creating wonderful memories, and sharing their time together. Ken bonded with Cristina’s family and was cherished, even in Cape Verde where she had grown up. Ken and Cristina were married a few months before Ken passed away and it was a shock to all who knew him.
Ken leaves behind his beloved brothers and sisters: Debbie Hayes of Weymouth, Paul Travis and wife Beth of Westborough, Gary Travis and wife Dana of San Diego, CA, John Moriarty and wife Maureen of West Roxbury, Norma Jean Coveny of Rockport, Brother Ricky, and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his brother Wayne, Ann Travis, who was married to Wayne, brother-in-law Joe Hayes, and brother Brian Moriarty.
Through Linda, Ken leaves behind his sisters-in-law: Diane Williams and husband Dennis of Foxboro, Jean Myers and husband Roger of Foxboro, and Joan Brassil and Mark of Framingham, along with many nieces and nephews.
Ken leaves Cristina’s mother Maria “YaYa” and sisters-in-law Lucy, Lulu, Jocelina, Lourdes, Nilda, and Deborah. Ken also leaves his brothers-in-law J.J. “Jose” and his wife Maria, Enrico, Wagner, Issac, and John. Ken also leaves Cristina’s children Telmo and his wife Justine, Edward, Rosangela, Rosalina, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Visiting hours are to be held on Sunday, April 2, from 1 to to 4 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home in Foxboro, with a prayer service for close friends and family at 4 p.m.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please provide donations to these organizations Ken cared about: Ocean Conservatory (https://oceanconservancy.org) and the Appalachian Mountain Club (https://www.outdoors.org).