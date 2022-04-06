Kevin Michael Stoughton, 62, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2022 at his home in New Bedford. He was the son of Chesbrook Stoughton of Foxboro and the late Virginia (Curley) Stoughton.
Kevin was born on Nov. 21, 1959 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1977. He was employed as a stockbroker for several years.
He was a music enthusiast and loved classic cars. He enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod. Kevin was a loving and devoted father, son and brother.
Loving father of Fallon Stoughton of Wilmington. Devoted brother of Brian Stoughton of Norton and Nancy Antonino of Medway. Uncle of Amanda Boczanowski and her husband Karl, Sarah Smith, Daniel Kinchla and Julia Antonino.
Private funeral services were held under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org.