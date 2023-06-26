Kevin V. Dugas died peacefully on June 23, 2023, at his home in Lee, NH, after a three year battle with kidney cancer.
He was born on July 15, 1943, the eldest son of Helen Devine Dugas and Victor Dugas in Foxboro. He attended Marion High School, Providence College and Tufts Dental School in Boston. Upon graduation, he served in the Army as a dentist for three years in Nuremberg, Germany.
Upon his return to the U.S., he settled in Durham, NH, in 1972 and opened his general dentistry practice where he enjoyed seeing patients for over 40 years. He also attended UNH home hockey games where he provided dental services for injured UNH players.
Kevin loved sports. He played basketball with a Durham men's league, softball with friends in Larry's Lounge, and hockey at the outdoor rink in Durham, which he played into his mid-70s. He was a fan of the Red Sox from the time he was very young, listening to games on the radio with his grandfather. He also enjoyed skiing in NH and out West with good friends.
Growing up in a rural part of Foxboro, his family raised chickens and beef cows. In Lee, Kevin raised turkeys for sale at Thanksgiving and Herefords for the freezer. He enjoyed planting and harvesting a large garden each summer.
Kevin contributed his time and many talents to his community. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth for ORYA for many years, which he loved. He was a volunteer at St. Thomas More Church, cooking for Italian night or repairing the church bell on the roof. He helped out at the food pantry as well. After retiring, Kevin volunteered dental services at Families First in Portsmouth, NH, at the clinic and on the mobile unit in Rochester or Exeter. He traveled to Haiti annually for more than 20 years to provide dental services at the Haitian Health Foundation in Jeremie and neighboring villages, bringing care to the underserved.
Kevin is survived by his wife Linda of 55 years, his daughter Kim Hopwood and her husband Mike Hopwood and their son Mason of Vermont, three grandsons, Ethan, Cole, and Jack Fox of Georgia, and his sister Jane Dugas of Dover, NH. He was predeceased by his daughter Kristen Dugas Fox of Georgia and his brother Neil Dugas of Cambridge, MA.
Kevin will be remembered for his kindness and his generosity, his sense of humor and enthusiasm for life. He will be missed by all.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church in Durham, NH, on Friday, June 30, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception next door.