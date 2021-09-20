Kristin Z. Waryas, 52, of Foxboro, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 15, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Steven D. Waryas and the devoted mother of three children: Jakob Ryan, Ella Rayne and Mya Quinn.
Kristin was a townie in every sense of the word. Born Nov. 17, 1968, she was a daughter to Joseph M. and Patricia A. (Colwell) Zeoli of Foxboro, and the adoring big sister to Joseph M. Zeoli Jr. of Burbank, CA, and Lauren M. Zeoli of Santa Monica, CA.
She was a product of the Foxboro public school system, graduating from Foxboro High in 1986. At FHS, she lettered in basketball and soccer, played softball, was class treasurer, and served on the yearbook committee while also working at Raschel’s, Bradlees and Great Woods as well as coaching youth CYO basketball for all four years. In 1984, through their mutual friends Dee and Danny Hurley, Kristin met Steve, a student at Xaverian Brothers High. He was a bad boy from the other side of the neighborhood. He played hockey, and he could breakdance. She fell for him instantly, and soon they started dating. They eventually married Sept. 17, 1994. Imagine that… the love of your life was the cute boy who lived down the street.
Kristin went to college at Southeastern Massachusetts University (never UMass — Dartmouth) with her lifelong Foxboro friends Diane “Dee” (Hurley) Jansen, Daryl (Engdahl) Leonard and her roommate in the Red Pit, Lisa (Garland) Downs. She also started hanging around her future brother-in-law Matt and the degenerates on the SMU hockey team. Her grades reflected her poor choices so she changed her degree… and her social circles. After that hiccup, Kristin averaged a 4.0, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She continued to be an athlete, playing club soccer until SMU started a true NCAA soccer team in 1989, when she was promptly named the first soccer captain in SMU women’s soccer history.
She continued to work through college at Melio’s in Norton, the Dartmouth Country Club and interning at Providence Business Journal.
Immediately after graduating college in 1990, Kristin began to work at State Street Bank, and worked there until the day of her passing.
During her 31-year SSB career, she got her MBA at Bentley in 1997. Her favorite part of the job was when she got to work as a Junior Achievement volunteer and teach kids about money management in classes around Boston. She loved working with children, and those days left her feeling energized. She said her career gave her the resources to provide every opportunity to her children and go to her happy place, an annual vacation on Martha’s Vineyard with her family… all 15 of them jammed into a cottage on Vineyard Sound.
After her children were born, no matter how busy the schedule became, Kristin got to work. She joined (almost) every booster club, especially hockey, field hockey and lacrosse, while helping and assisting many, many others such as Laura Canfield’s unbelievable theater and choir productions, the graduation edition of The Foxboro Reporter and would man any camera, hunt down any donor and help with almost anything she was asked… and some which she wasn’t.
On top of all that, Kristin always managed to put her family first. Her greatest joy came from seeing all of the hard work that her kids put in and seeing their success in the classroom, on the field, court or ice, and on the stage. Their teammates, cast mates, coworkers and friends became family, and her infectious laugh, outgoing personality and love of community kept them there throughout her too brief life.
Kristin is also survived by her mother-in-law Louise (Kelleher) Waryas, sister-in-law Lisa and her husband Jim Duncan, her brother-in-law Matt and his wife Christa Waryas, her sister-in-law Leona Zeoli and brother-in-law Ryan Truax, as well as her loving nieces and nephews Kevin, Katie, Brian, Kaine, Chloe, Danny, Miles, Otis, Genevieve and a one-eyed cat named Felix.
Kristin, you were taken way too soon. You will be greatly missed. Happy Hour on the Vineyard will never be the same.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite Foxboro charity or organization of your choice.