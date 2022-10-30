NORTH ATTLEBORO — Larry Sayles Bearce, 85, passed away at his home in North Attleboro on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family.
Larry was born in Brockton April 16, 1937, to his late parents W. Raymond Bearce and Marjorie (Moore) Bearce.
He grew up in Foxboro and was a graduate of Foxboro High School Class of 1954.
Upon graduating, Larry proudly served his country aboard the USS Chilton in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
In addition, he attended Suffolk University in Boston.
Larry married the love of his life Gail (Richards) Bearce Oct. 27, 1962.
He was a retired production scheduler at the Foxboro Company with over 34 years of service.
Larry was an avid sports fan and competitor throughout his lifetime. A recreational golfer, he once made a hole-in-one in 2002, and he was a softball player until the age of 57.
Among his favorite memories was his time coaching and watching his children and grandchildren playing several different sports throughout the years. Larry was happiest when spending time with his devoted children and adoring grandchildren, but possibly most content to visit the Cape Cod Canal or Gloucester with his wife.
Larry is survived by his wife and children, Michael Bearce of Orlando, Florida, Mark Bearce of Foxboro, Tracy Turke and her husband Christopher of Lakeville, and Matthew Bearce and his wife Stephanie Crimmins of Foxboro. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Abby Treweek, Chad Bearce, Tyler Volpe-Bearce, Preston Bearce, and Lexie Bearce. Larry’s brothers Dana Bearce of Brownville, Maine, William Bearce of Medway, and Wayne Bearce of Framingham also will keep his memory alive.
Services will be privately held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Larry was a proud blood donor for over 60 years. Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/donate.