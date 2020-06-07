Laura A. (Greenwood) Carew, 53, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of Dennis Greenwood and the late Rita (MacPherson) Greenwood.
Laura was born in Norwood Sept. 25, 1966, and was raised in Foxboro. She was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1984. She has been a resident of Ft. Lauderdale for the past eight years.
Laura was a real estate manager for Progress Residential in Ft. Lauderdale. She worked for several years as a network administrator for Kendall Health Care Products of Mansfield.
Beloved wife of James C. Carew. Loving mother of Craig Carew and his wife Jenna of Foxboro, James P. Carew of Ft. Lauderdale and Kayla Carew of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Vivian Carew. Sister of Donna Fletcher of Norton, Dennis Greenwood of Wrentham, Keri Hixson of Wrentham, and Michael Greenwood of Plainville. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held in Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Jeff Parker Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 693, Foxboro, MA 02035 (www.jeffparkerfund.org).