Lawrence James Morse, 53, passed away at his sister’s home in Blackstone on July 24, 2019. He was the son of Elmer Morse and the late Mary (Davis) Morse.
Larry was born on Sept. 24, 1965 in Norwood and attended Foxboro High School. Larry was the owner and operator of Morse Fence of Foxboro.
He married his wife Robin R. (Annand) on Nov. 6, 1992 in Foxboro.
Larry was a member of the Foxboro Horse Shoe League and was a huge Boston Bruins fan. He also enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Robin R. (Annand) Morse. Devoted father of Lindsay Annand of Reading and Lawrence J. Morse, Jr. of North Attleboro. Grandfather of Paisley and Brock. Brother of Steven Morse of Wrentham, William Morse of Foxboro, Elizabeth Driscoll and her husband Jim of Blackstone and Laura Davis of Orleans.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, July 27 from the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.