Lawrence “Larry” C. Martin, 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Norwood Hospital. He was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Regina (Rooney) Martin.
Larry was born on Sept. 7, 1942. He married his wife Eileen (Howe) on May 6, 1967 in West Roxbury. He was the devoted father of Jennifer Morrison and her husband George of Foxboro, Janis Martin of Easton, Gregory Martin and his wife Sherry of Foxboro and the late Kevin Martin. Beloved Papa of Matthew, Joseph and William Morrison of Foxboro, Emma Andromalos of Easton and Kara Martin of Foxboro. Brother of Regina Crecco and her husband James of Plymouth and James Martin and his wife Kathleen of Medfield.
Larry earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Bentley College. He was employed as a controller for the former Foxboro Company for over 30 years and later served as a consultant for Zygo Corporation in MIddletown, Connecticut.
A 50-year resident of Foxboro, Larry was very active in his community. He served two terms on the advisory committee, one as chairman, and many years as the president of the Foxboro Soccer Association and the Foxboro High School Kickers Club. Soccer was his passion, and he coached all four of his children over the course of their soccer careers. He was instrumental in the fundraising and development of the Friends Soccer Complex at the Ahern Middle School.
In his free time, Larry enjoyed golf, gardening and travel. But most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fixture at all of their sporting events, rarely missing the opportunity to catch a soccer or basketball game. He took every opportunity to spend time with them, and they will remember him for his devotion and ability to make them laugh.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the Kevin J. Martin Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1911, Easton, MA 02334.