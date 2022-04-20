Lillian (Gjika) Sotiros passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana. Lillian is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her husband of 66 years, Christie Sotiros.
Lillian was 83 years-old and a charismatic firecracker until her last breath.
Born in Boston’s West End in 1939 to Arthur and Flora Gjika, she was one of five siblings and was preceded in death by brothers William Gjika, Daniel Gjika and her sister Dimitra O’Brien. She is survived by her brother Victor Gjika and his wife Mary of Watertown.
Decades before she would be adored and admired as the world’s greatest nana, she worked in her father’s convenience store while living in Brighton, MA. She sang in the choir and worshiped at the Saint George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral in South Boston, where she would be a lifelong member and Daughter of St. George.
The church would shape much of her life. She met her husband while singing in the choir and, months before her passing, saw her granddaughter get married on the very same chancel. She dedicated her free time to the congregation, preparing meals and throwing events for its members. She was proud to be the lead author of the church’s Cathedral Cuisine Cookbook.
She loved to cook and eat and will also be remembered by many former Foxboro students who she met while working in the cafeteria at the Ahern School as the head of the kitchen team.
At home, Lillian excelled at keeping everyone nourished, hosting unforgettable backyard barbecues and impromptu happy hours with her family and friends. The Sotiros’ Foxboro home was always open to anyone in need. She was a confidant and nurturer; if Nana was home, there was always a shoulder to lean on.
With indefatigable candor and charm, Lillian and her husband Chris collected friends and stories everywhere they went. Whether it was exotic locales throughout Far East Asia and Europe, including their homeland of Albania, or weekends in Montreal — or even the 16 winters they spent with their adopted “Florida family” in Fort Myers, with ventures up to Disney World with their real family — they always came home with a fresh tale.
Lillian’s stories and loving legacy will live on with her husband Christie Sotiros, as well as her children William Sotiros and daughter-in-law Susan of Norton, and Nancy Whitney and her husband Douglas of Foxboro. Nana will be deeply missed by granddaughters Amy Callahan and husband Tim of Foxboro, Jessica Whitney and husband Tyler Benoit of Kissimmee, FL, and Hannah Whitney and partner Bob McLaughlin of Plymouth, MA; and great-granddaughters, Allison and Brooke Callahan, and Lily McLaughlin.
Funeral services will be private, but relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro, MA 02035.
Donations may be made in Lillian’s name to Saint George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, Boston at https://www.saintgeorgecathedral.com/.