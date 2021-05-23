Our dearly loved Linda Travis (nee Brassil) passed away on May 18, 2021. Born in 1952 to Raymond and Irene Brassil.
She met the love of her life, Kenneth Travis, at Brookline High School. They had been together since and married for over 50 years. Linda was a devoted mother to two children: her daughter Erica and Erica's husband Daniel, along with Linda's son Sean and Sean's wife Sarah. Linda was the proud grandmother of Timothy, Kendra, Stephen, Crystal, and Connor, and cherished time with them.
Linda also had three sisters: Diane and her husband Dennis, Joan, and Jean and her husband Roger. Linda also has many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Linda had always been close with her family, and loved them dearly, sharing lots of good times and laughter.
Linda and Ken liked to travel and explore the main streets and back roads of New England, from the White and Green mountains all the way to the shores of Maine and Cape Cod. She loved to peruse wares and antiques, often gleaning the best finds and fashions. She loved to read and collect cookbooks, watch cooking and culinary shows, discover new restaurants, meet new people, and reading.
Linda’s career in human resources lasted more than three decades, and she truly enjoyed helping people. Linda will be missed by the many people she has touched in her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Rosie’s Place of Boston, helping struggling women and mothers, at www.rosiesplace.org/ways-to-give, or the Mass Audubon Society at www.massaudubon.org.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
To send and online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.