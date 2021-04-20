Lois E. (Brown) Kravitz, 78, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. She grew up in Foxboro with her sister Barbara and was the daughter of Theodore W. R. and S. Virginia (Ferguson) Brown.
,Lois graduated from Foxborough High School in 1961 then went on to attend school in Boston. Lois worked for Nortronics in Norwood, MA where she was a purchasing agent. There she met Bob Marchese who would introduce her to her future husband.
On July 19, 1969 in Foxboro, she was married to Robert A. Kravitz, her loving husband of over 50 years with whom she would share her life and many adventures. They moved to Hudson, New Hampshire, in 1976 where they would raise their family.
Lois worked at many retail establishments over the years, Woolco, Bradlees, and JCPenney, until she retired from retail. In retirement, she then went on to help care for her grandchildren, Owen and Nia, until they were old enough to fend for themselves and then helped care for her niece’s children, Ali, Chloe and Thomas, until March of 2020.
She loved to spend time with so many lifelong friends and family. Whether it be sharing vacations, cookouts, dinners, walks on the beach in Scituate or as her husband’s co-pilot on long road trips. A calm presence by his side, she would read her newspapers as he listened to his music. She enjoyed life and the simple pleasures it offered, even taking a cake decorating class as part of her passion, and she delighted in providing memorable holiday gatherings and celebrations for her family.
Lois is pre-deceased by her parents, her sister Barbara (Brown) Cates and her husband of 51 years, Robert A. Kravitz. She is survived by her children Michelle and her spouse Tom Morris of Litchfield, NH, Deborah A. Kravitz and her spouse Jes Quesada of Bedford, NH, and Jason Kravitz of Hudson, NH; her sister-in-law Ann C. Kravitz of Boston, brother-in-law Robert Cates of Spain, grandchildren Owen and Nia and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a private family service for Lois E. (Brown) Kravitz. A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Due to Covid, those in attendance will be requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Health and Hospice.
