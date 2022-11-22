Lois Valerie (Hiller) King, age 91, of Foxboro and Windham, Maine died on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Charles B. King, and her sisters Merle K. Caton, Karen C. Breede, and Allene M. Potter.
Survived by Keith W. Hillyard of Standish, Maine, and Carla D. Hillyard of Waltham, her children by her first husband, the late Warren F. Hillyard. Also survived by her daughter-in-law Sandra Clay-Hillyard; son-in-law Henry A. Richardson; granddaughter Lauren Hillyard-Mireault and her husband Maxime Mireault; grandson Nicholas Hillyard, his wife Melissa Marquez, and their daughters Liliana Hillyard and Camila Hillyard; grandson Matthew Hillyard, his wife Jennifer Hillyard, and their daughters Ava Hillyard and Kassidy Hillyard; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
To honor Lois’ wishes, there will be no funeral service; her family will be having a private celebration of her life.
If you wish, donations may be made in her memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation (1-800-473-4636, www.parkinson.org) or the Perkins School for the Blind (617-972-7328, www.perkins.org).
