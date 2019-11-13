Lorraine B. (Poulin) Bedard, 87, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pascoag, RI. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul A. Bedard. She is survived by four children, Paul J. Bedard and his wife Sheila of New York, Joanne Lieneck and her husband Paul of Ashby, Jeffrey F. Bedard and his wife Teresa of Dudley, and Kenneth Frost and his wife Marilyn; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Arlene Lieneck, and a brother, Arthur Poulin. She was born in Southbridge, daughter of the late Arthur and Clara (Gallant) Poulin, and lived in Leicester and Foxboro for most of her life, before moving to Dudley two years ago due to her illness.
Mrs. Bedard was a volunteer at the Farm Stand for 10 years and worked at the Trading Post for 12 years. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. She enjoyed playing bingo, Scrabble, Mah-Jong, and was an avid traveler.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Roch’s Church in Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester.
Due to her long struggle with dementia, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements. paradisfuneralhome.com.