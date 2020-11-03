Lorraine Frances (Britton) Peterson, 92, of Foxboro, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the home of Jeffrey and Mary Peterson, with whom she had been living for the past month.
She was the widow of William E. Pickett, who died in 1972, and Charles E. Peterson, who died in 2007.
Born at home in Mansfield on May 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles Clayton Britton and Sadie (Vasseur) Britton.
Educated in Foxboro schools, she was a 1946 graduate of Foxboro High School and had lived in town for much of her life. She was trained as a licensed practical nurse, and served as director of nurses at the former Van Dora Nursing Home on Central Street for more than 20 years, retiring in 1985.
Following their retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Peterson relocated to Naples, Fla., where they lived, first seasonally and later permanently, for more than 20 years. Prior to returning to Foxboro in early October, she had resided for several years with her daughter Kathleen in Goshen, Ala.
She was a longtime New England Patriots fan, and had attended Super Bowl XX in New Orleans against the Chicago Bears. But she was especially devoted to the Boston Red Sox, with game broadcasts on NESN being appointment viewing on summer evenings.
While living in Florida, she had been active at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Bonita Springs, where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the church thrift store.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Ryan of Goshen, Ala., Terry-Lynn Haddigan of North Attleboro, and Deborah Henderson and Beth Hill, both of Foxboro; two sons, Mark Pickett of Warwick, R.I., and Jeffrey Peterson of Foxboro; three siblings, Alan Britton in Texas and Carol Leuba and Sandra Britton, both in Utah; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.
She also was the sister of the late Donna Pierce, Richard Britton and Lois Parker.
Private graveside services will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park, Sharon. Arrangements are by the Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St.