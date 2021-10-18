Lorraine “Lolly” (MacDougall) MacMaster, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her loving family at her home in Foxboro on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Moran) MacDougall.
Lorraine was born March 3, 1935 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia.
A longtime Foxboro resident, she was employed for many years as a working supervisor at the former Foxboro Company, and later driving for Meals on Wheels.
She married her late husband Alonzo “Lonnie” MacMaster Sept. 3, 1955 at Mount Carmel Church in New Waterford, Nova Scotia.
She enjoyed all kinds of crafting, but sewing and knitting were her favorites. One of her favorite pastimes was making masks for neighbors, friends, family and the Visiting Nurses who lovingly cared for her.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Foxboro. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Lorraine was the beloved mother of Debbie and her husband Joe Cuddihy of Wrentham, Laura and her husband Bill Kelleher of Foxboro, Darlene Frietas and her fiancé Mark West of Plainville and Scott MacMaster and his wife Karen of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Joseph Cuddihy, Tara Cuddihy, Michael Kelleher, Daniel Kelleher, Ashley Burgess, Meaghan Jasset, Briana MacMaster and the late Brandon MacMaster and Ryan Frietas. Great-grandmother of Shannon, Liam, Caleb, Ronan, Finley, Maeve and Joseph. Lorraine was the sister of the late Jessie MacDougall, Veronica MacDonald, Mary Oliver, Daniel MacDougall and John (Greg) MacDougall.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Friday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.