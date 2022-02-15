Louisa W. (Milbery) McKay, of Foxboro, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 9, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James and Freida (Lyon) Milbery and wife of the late Raymond E. McKay.
Louisa was born on March 13, 1939 in Weymouth. Her true identity was that of a teacher, making a difference in many lives teaching at the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro, and after retirement, at the Coyle & Cassidy High School. She was passionate about reading and enjoyed sharing her passion with everyone with whom she made contact. She enjoyed kayaking, cross-country skiing, swimming and she was a stained-glass artist. She loved creating adventures for her children and later for her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and spending time with her family. Louisa was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving wife of the late Raymond E. McKay. Devoted mother of Kathy, Cindy and Sara. Loving grandmother of James, Jeffrey, David, Raymond “Aukai” and Gabriel “Ka’io.” Sister of the late Diana Seltsam.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Union Church, 384 South St., Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Louisa’s memory may be made to The Literacy Center of Attleboro at www.theliteracycenter.com.