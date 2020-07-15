Marcia (Zacheus) Christie passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Hildegard (Lenander) Zacheus.
Marcia was born on Dec. 26, 1943 in Cambridge and was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1961. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Castleton State College in Vermont and her master’s degree in education from Bridgewater State University.
Marcia enjoyed teaching first grade in Foxboro Public Schools and later in Norfolk Public Schools. She had a true passion for teaching children the joy of reading. She was a longtime member of Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro and had loved difficult crossword puzzles. Marcia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving mother of Alan Christie Jr. and his wife Michelle of Foxboro and Alison Stockman and her husband Jason of Sagamore Beach. Devoted grandmother of Garrett, Nathan, Meaghan, Cole and Theodore. Beloved sister of Linda (Zacheus) Dresser of Concord, N.H., and dear cousin of Martha Rose of Belmont.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia’s memory may be made to Reach out and Read, 89 South St., Suit 207, Boston, MA 02111 or donate online at www.reachoutandread.org/donate.