Margaret (Abreu) Giannelli, age 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her son’s home in Mooresville, NC. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Giannelli and daughter of the late Joseph and Conceicao (Jardin) Abreu.
Margaret was born in Stoughton, MA, on April 26, 1926. She and her husband Richard were married in Stoughton on Sept. 7, 1947 and resided in Foxboro for over 60 years.
She was a former employee of Electrodine in Sharon. She worked for many years in the kitchen at the Mabelle Burrell School in Foxboro. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed bingo, card games and was active at the Foxboro Senior Center.
Beloved mother of Elaine Giannelli of Foxboro, and Robert Giannelli and his wife Jackie of Mooresville, NC. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of Mary Alves, Joseph Abreu and Nancy Abreu, all of Stoughton, and Emily Martins of Foxboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A private service for family only will be held at 2:30 at the funeral home. All are welcomed to attend a graveside service at 3 p.m., at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro. COVID-19 precautions must be observed during these events.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.