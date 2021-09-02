Margaret “Ellen” (Furey) Driscoll, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William Driscoll.
She was the daughter of the late John and Agnes (Murtagh) Furey.
Ellen was born on Dec. 13, 1937 in Boston. She married the love of her life, Bill, on May 24, 1958 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Mission Church and raised their family in Foxboro. Ellen was a Bridgewater State College graduate.
She worked part time for several years at Boston Mutual. Her real passion was in volunteering, in particular for the Fish program.
She was a long time communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro and was a Daily Mass member of the Rosary.
Ellen most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Loving mother of Peg Flocco and her husband Joe of Wrentham, Patti Walsh and her husband Joe of Mansfield, Jean Dustin and her husband John of Foxboro, and William Driscoll and his wife Anna of Ohio. Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Briana, Joey, Joe, Maggie, Bobby, Jake, Jack, Kenzie, Katie, Hannah, Theresa, and Bijoux. GiGi to Paxton, Isabella, Bodhi, Tully, Maverick, Patrick, and William. Sister to Kay Bates, Bess Cullinane, Fr. John Furey, Terry Corcoran, and the late Tom Furey. Sister in law to Arlene Furey, Maureen Dalton, and Angela Driscoll. She also adored her many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday Sept. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 75 Central Street, Foxboro, MA, 02035.