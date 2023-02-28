Margaret Maria (Hegarty) Krug, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 26, 2023 at the Charwell House in Norwood. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Katherine (Hession) Hegarty.
Margaret was born on March 28, 1938 in Cambridge and was a graduate of Roslindale High School. Margaret enjoyed spending time at her cottage on Cape Cod and listening to music. She liked making ceramics and was communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Loving mother of James Krug and his wife Elaine of Foxboro, Michael Krug and his wife Barbara of Foxboro, Stephen and his wife Wendy of Foxboro, Margaret Robicheau of Plainville and the late Sharon Krug. Devoted grandmother of Catherine, Nichola, Joseph, Aiden, Noah and Averie. Great grandmother of Catherine, Jack, Evan and Charlotte. Sister of Robert Hegarty and the late John, Martin and Thomas Hegarty.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
