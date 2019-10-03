Margaret “Marge” Mary Oaks, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. She was the daughter of the late Norman “Poksie” Oaks and Mary Margaret Oaks.
Marge was born on March 12, 1935 in Norwood and attended Norwood schools. She was a long-time nurse’s aide at Maple Grove Nursing Home in Norwood. A former long-time Foxboro resident, Marge was a volunteer for the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, the Foxboro Farm Stand and was a New England Patriots fan.
Loving mother of Nick Auciello and his wife Kristen (Dyer) of North Attleboro, Keri Auciello of Plainville, Douglas Auciello of Leesburg, FL, and Kristy (Auciello) Organ of Suffield, CT. Beloved grandmother of Mia. Former wife of Nicholas Auciello of Leesburg, FL. Sister of Rita and Gen.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.