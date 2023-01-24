Margaret "Peg" A. (Young) Mossman, age 88, passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2023 at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lucille (Leary) Young.
Peg was born Feb. 24, 1934 in Chicago, IL, and graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls. She and Mel Mossman were married at the First Baptist Church in Dorchester, MA, on June 18, 1955. Peg completed an associate's degree at Dean Junior College, and a bachelor's and many ongoing courses at Bridgewater State College and Andover Newton Seminary. A life-long student, Peg enjoyed a variety of studies, taking pride in being one of the oldest students on campus. She valued pursuing knowledge and sharing with others, whether meeting with groups of classmates on campus to discuss philosophy and psychology, giving sermons at various churches, and leading painting or writing classes with warm conversations. Peg, well-known for her column for the Foxboro Reporter for over 20years, used her love of family, her numerous pets, and hunger for music as a background for raising awareness of current events in the community and beyond. She was committed to the Tale Spinners writing group, as well as serving as a chaplain at Newton Wellesley Hospital, and was a former Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Mel Mossman. Loving mother of Valerie Mossman Sharpe (deceased), Melanie Jessica Mossman Harvey (husband Eli), of Missouri, Jeffrey Mossman of Foxboro, Daniel Mossman (wife Heather Law) of Shirley. Devoted grandmother of Jake, Allyn (husband Jacob), Summer, Andrea (husband Nate) and Sawyer. Great grandmother of Jayce, Lianah, Kiara, and Alyssa. Sister of the late Donald Young.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Union Church, 384 South St. in Foxboro. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.