Marie (Latorella) Rachlen, age 80, passed away peacefully in Houston, TX, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Sept. 5, 2021. She was the wife of the late Charles Allen and late Stanley Rachlen.
Marie was born in Jamaica Plain, the daughter of the late Peter and Mildered (BullyLatorella). She was a former long-time resident of Foxboro and has lived in Houston, TX, for the last 34 years. She was a former waitress at the former Uncle Tony’s restaurant in Walpole. She loved crafts and cross-stitching, and being with family made her happy.
Beloved mother of Debbie Lance and her husband John, Sandy Allen and Linda Muniz and her husband Marc, all of TX, and the late Denise Buonforte. Stepmother of Wayne Rachlen and his wife Dana of TX. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Joseph, Dennis, Angela, Mary Peyton, Jessica, James, Gabriel, Mason and the late Michael.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, TX, at www.mdanderson.org.