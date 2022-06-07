Marjorie A. Emack, age 91, passed away peacefully at the Village at Willow Crossing Harbor Memory Care, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Agnes (McLaughlin) Smith.
Marjorie was born in Boston and was a graduate of Roslindale High School Class of 1948. She and her husband Malcolm were married in Roslindale in 1954. She lived in S. Effingham, NH, for many years but was a former long-time resident of Foxboro.
Marjorie was employed as the guidance secretary at Foxboro High School until her retirement in 1990. After her retirement, she and her husband Malcolm settled in Malcolm’s hometown of S. Effingham while snow-birding to Bradenton, FL, each winter. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed cooking and baking, arts and crafts, puzzles, bingo, the ocean and dancing, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Marjorie is predeceased by her beloved husband Malcom of 62 years. Devoted mother of Robert A. Emack and wife Janet of Brewster, MA, Susan Dillon of Mansfield, Patricia Kotfila and her husband Gary of Silver Lake, NH, Nancy DiBona and her husband Ralph of Mansfield, and Marilyn French-Shaw and her husband James of Harrison, ME. Marjorie was the loving grandmother of Matthew, Kelly, Paul, Joey, Ryan, Michael and Corey. She was the beloved great-grandmother of June, Lily, Delaney and Teddy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
