Born on Aug. 13, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, Marjorie Emily (Klaersch) Winslow passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada. She is predeceased in death by her husband John Willard Winslow (“Jack”) and beloved parents Matthias Klaersch and Hazel (Lindmeier) Duvall. Marjorie is survived by her four children, Holly Tollefson, Jennifer Winslow-Kusch, John M. Winslow Sr. and Emily J. Winslow; her sons-in-law Lars Tollefson and Steve Kusch and daughter-in-law Pamela (Moreau) Winslow; also, by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In 1977, Marj and Jack moved from Southern California to Foxboro, Massachusetts, where Jack was employed at the Foxboro Company. During her life in Foxborough (1977 – 1982), she was a member of the Bethany Congregational Church where she sang in the choir. Marj was an accomplished journalist and worked in the produce industry for most of her career in both California and Massachusetts. After about five years on the East Coast, Jack accepted employment at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, and the couple returned to their California roots.
Marj always had a soft spot for little animals, especially her cats and little dachshund, Gidget. She was an avid Dodger fan, following their games and players’ lives closely. She was a longtime member of the YMCA (North Attleboro in Massachusetts and La Crescenta in California), and especially enjoyed swimming and water aerobics classes there.
Friends and family remember all the fun times they had with Marj. She loved a good laugh and had a keen sense of humor. Her loving nature earned her the title of “Mom Winslow” to many of her children’s friends. Marj always made a point of being there after the birth of each grandchild to greet them into the world.
Her memorial service will be held at La Canada Presbyterian Church in La Canada, California, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be sent to the YMCA of Foxborough.