Marjorie (Shufelt) Wheeler, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Edith Mae (Smith) Shufelt and the wife of the late Albert D. Wheeler.
Marjorie was born on Nov. 6, 1926 in Westwood. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving mother of Sharon and her husband Calvin Lessard of Falmouth, Albert Wheeler of Fall River, Steven Ball of Falmouth and Kathleen Salomaa of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Tina, Rick, Aaron, Julie, Dede, Amanda, Anna and Emily. Great-grandmother of 15. Sister of Mary Brooks, Marlene Denekamp and the late Russell and Richard Shufelt.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.