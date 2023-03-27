Martin Christopher Flaherty Jr. passed away peacefully on March 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Chris was born in Boston on Nov. 6, 1953, and was the son of the late Martin and Lucille (Lazzara) Flaherty. He married his wife Julie (Bernardo) on May 14, 1978 in Dedham -- his greatest accomplishment, in his view -- and spent the rest of his life relentlessly doting on her. Chris was a proud and skilled member of the Local 7 Iron Workers. He loved to travel, and particularly enjoyed Hawaii, Ireland, and Harwichport. Chris lived life his way, and loved it -- always with his sunglasses, good music, and a Hawaiian shirt.
Most importantly, Chris was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His favorite thing in this world was his family. He lit up every party, especially when he showed up as Santa every year, to the delight of his grandchildren.
Loving husband of Julie Flaherty. Devoted father of Sean Flaherty and his wife Kathryn of Foxboro, Scott Flaherty and his wife Kristen of Plainville, and Shannon and her husband Kevin Finnerty of Sharon. Beloved Papa of Jack, Matthew, Avery, Nicholas, Jesse, Benjamin, Danika, and Rory. Brother of Karen Schneider and her husband Chris of Florida, Judy Flaherty of Taunton, Lynne and Joel Cooper of Pennsylvania, Gary McCumiskey of Stoughton, Gail and her husband Arthur Whittaker of Stoughton, and the late Michael Flaherty. Chris was also raised by his late stepmother, Shirley (Elliot) Flaherty. He was a loving brother-in-law and uncle to many, and adored Julie’s parents, Patricia and the late Manford Rideout.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Martha’s Church, 227 South St., Plainville, MA 02762.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris’s memory may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=7917072&fr_id=133398&pg=personal