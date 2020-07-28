Mary A. (Grasso) Laracy, 82, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer at her home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was the loving daughter of the late John and Frances (Cassetti) Grasso.
Mary was born Aug. 16, 1937 in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood High School.
She was a longtime employee of the former Foxboro State Hospital.
Mary enjoyed her Wednesday card group, going to the casino and playing tennis. She volunteered for FISH, driving people to doctors' appointments.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the loving wife and best friend of 66 years to William Laracy.
Beloved wife of William Laracy. Devoted mother of Diane Emus of Mansfield and her late husband Alan, Paul Laracy and his wife Martha of Norton, David Laracy and his wife Karen of Plainville, Michael Laracy and his wife Karen of Foxboro, and Kevin Laracy and his wife Elizabeth of Walpole. Loving grandmother to Jason, Michael and Rachel Emus; Tyler, Ryan, Chelsea, Mathew, Michael, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Alex Laracy. Great-grandmother to Jonathan and Victoria Lawlor; Chloe Bell-Smith-Grenier; Kylie and Felix Laracy, and Benjamin and Mariella Emus. Sister to Lorenda Clark of Foxboro, Jean Mattson and her husband Richard of Walpole and Patsy McCoy of Norwood. She was preceded in death by her siblings Christine Wilder, Gabriel Costanzo, and Rosemarie, Raphael, Rocco, Daniel and Michael Grasso.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Thursday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing in effect.
As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Mary’s family has decided that interment services will be private.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made online to giving.massgeneral.org/donate. Check: I’d like to designate this gift to a specific program or area fund: Head and Neck Cancer Research, or by mail: Make the check out to the Mass General Hospital, Memo: Head and Neck Cancer Research, Mass General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Jaclyn Nguyen Rachlin, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.