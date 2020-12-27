Mary (Auciello) Findlay, age 92, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Justin and Clementina (Caruso) Auciello.
Mary was born on Dec. 2, 1928 in Boston. She led a very active life raising her three sons with her late husband William J. Findlay Sr. She was a former member of the Foxboro Garden Club and enjoyed gardening in her yard. She was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro and volunteered at Steward Medical Hospital in Foxboro where she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award. She also volunteered for several other organizations. She was a talented seamstress and mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Loving mother of William Findlay Jr. of Plainville, and daughter-in-law Marie Jordan Findlay of Foxboro, Dr. Richard Findlay and his wife Kimberly of Lewisburg, PA, and Thomas Findlay of Mansfield. Devoted grandmother of William, Daniel, Kristin and Kate. Great grandmother of Isabel, Madeline and Jacob. Sister of Anthony Auciello of Scituate, Anna Woods of Florida and the late Michael Auciello, Ralph Auciello and Sylvia Hegarty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Boston Children’s Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.