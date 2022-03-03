Mary Carolyn Barrett, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on March 1, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Francis and Florence Buckley of Foxboro.
Mary Carolyn was born on Aug. 15, 1936, in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard .She was a life-long resident of Foxboro, graduating from Foxboro High School in 1954. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Boston College and worked at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston and the Wrentham State Hospital.
Beloved wife of Robert Barrett for 58 years. Devoted mother of Veronica Barrett of Foxboro, Brenda Garcia and her husband Andrew of Sharon, Kerry Cunniff and her husband Tom of Ruskin, FL, Robert Barrett of Foxboro, Andrew Barrett of Biddeford, ME, and Laura Cavagnaro and her husband Frank of Hingham. Beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nick, Tyler, Alex, Ariana, Gabbi, Drew, Aidan, Kylie, Frank. Great grandmother to Kailey, Delaney and Kenzie. She was predeceased by her siblings Frank Buckley, Edmund Buckley and Brenda Buckley.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Carolyn’s memory made be made to Pine Street Inn, Attn: Development, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or online at www.pinestreetinn.org