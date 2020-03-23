Mary Catherine (Paparo) Colantoni, 85, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family at the Stanley Tippett Hospice House in Needham. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Grillone) Paparo.
Mary was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Boston. She married her late husband Domenic Colantoni on Oct. 3, 1954 at St. Stephen’s Church in the North End of Boston. She was employed as a telecommunications supervisor for the former Bank of New England. Formerly of Forest Hills, she has been a Foxboro resident for the past 22 years.
Mary was a devout communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and New England Patriots. She was an active member of the Foxboro Senior Center and volunteered for the bingo and knitting clubs. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving mother of John and his wife Julie Colantoni of Medway and Cheryl and her husband Paul Tacey of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Danielle Burke and her husband Kevin of Mansfield, Leigha Tacey of Foxboro and her fiancé Daniel Mount, John Colantoni and Nicholas Colantoni, both of Medway. Great grandmother of Fallon Burke. Sister of Anna Duffy of East Boston and Anthony Paparo of Stoneham and the late Saverio Paparo and Domenic Paparo.
Due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will take place. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral services are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors, PO Box 116, Foxboro, MA 02035.