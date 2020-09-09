The cherished life of Mary E. Kulig, 59, ended unexpectedly on the morning of Sept. 4, from a probable underlying medical condition. She was the beloved wife of Christopher Kulig and devoted mother of Katherine Kulig of North Attleboro, Caroline, Christopher and Kevin Kulig, and adoring grandmother of Avery and Austin Panica, all of Foxboro. Loving daughter of Constance “Connie” (Tanguay) McCarron Minott of Stoughton and the late Robert McCarron. She was the sister of Mark and his wife Cindy McCarron of Mansfield, Philip McCarron of Stoughton, Patricia and her husband Michael Jacobs of West Tisbury and Kathleen Robichau of Taunton.
Mary was the fourth of five children, born on May 27, 1961 in Milton. Her love of science led to a bachelor of science degree in geology from Bridgewater State College in 1983 and followed with an early career in environmental science, with a focus on discovering and remediating toxic waste sites and also leading a laboratory team to assess contaminant levels of water and soil.
During this time, she met her future husband of nearly 29 years and Mary and Christopher Kulig were married on Oct. 19, 1991. She eventually transitioned her career from a scientist to a well-regarded day-care provider after her second child was born in 1995.
In 2003, she moved to the Kwajalein Atoll Army Base in the Marshall Islands with her husband and four children, returning to Foxboro in 2007. She began a new career at the Ahern Middle School as an educational assistant, working in various classrooms to provide educational support.
Her love for children and desire for learning made her a valued asset at the school in a variety of subject areas.
A lover of nature, she hiked four to five miles in the woodlands nearly every day. Her desire to learn new ideas led her to continuously research a wide variety of topics, including human health, nature and culinary arts. She excelled as a cook and ensured that her family benefited daily from her knowledge of healthy diet regimens.
She understood the power of personal positive connection and applied this continuously in her life, from her immediate family to her students and work colleagues. Her ability to consistently apply optimistic approaches to new challenges made her a trusted and valued advisor.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund.