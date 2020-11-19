Mary Elizabeth (Davison) Burhart, 88, of Wrentham passed peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020.
Born and raised in Foxboro, Mary moved to Lake Archer, Wrentham, with her husband Arthur J. Burhart (deceased) and raised two sons. There she spent 50 wonderful years surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors. Her door was always open to anyone in need and she was so generous to those around her. Her hospitality helped make her family what it is today.
Mary’s number one priority though was her family, her boys and her grandchildren. She loved to be with people so it was so fitting her career path brought her to Hales and The Red Wing Diner.
She was full of life, laughter and song, one of the longest members of the Johnny Mathis Fan Club. She touched so many people with her kindhearted ways. Her strong family presence will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Larry Davison and Judy Pettengill and her husband Jim Pettegill. Her two sons, Gary Davison and his wife Carol of Plainville and John Henry Burhart and wife Carrie of Plainville. Grandmother of Brett Davison and his wife Laura, Michelle Davison, Amberly Burhart, Colby Burhart and Deena Burhart. Great-grandmother of Paul Davison.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Friday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A graveside service will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, 81 South St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Wrentham Senior Center “Outreach,” 400 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.